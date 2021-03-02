The Sussex family’s go-to breakfast sounds very wholesome

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, something that has only increased since they controversially stepped down from the royal family last year, lost their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California with baby Archie.

This past month in particular has been no exception with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirming that they are officially expecting their second child, and then confirming that they will not be returning to the royal family as working members.

Yes, it really has been all about Harry and Meghan, and we haven’t even touched on their upcoming Oprah interview.

This week, it was Prince Harry who especially got the world talking as he took part in a video interview with fellow Brit James Corden, driving around in a double decker bus together, drinking tea and eating scones.

Opening up about his family life, Prince Harry revealed that the Sussex family’s go-to breakfast of choice is waffles, and we’re here for it.

‘My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie,’ he explained. ‘So breakfast now Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it.’

He continued: ‘Now I have waffles for breakfast with a bit of yogurt, bit of jam on top, bit of berries, some honey, and maybe some syrup.’

In fact, according to Prince Harry, his son wakes up each morning saying ‘waffle’.

Well, this is adorable.