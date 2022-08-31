Meghan Markle’s powerful words about forgiveness are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop headlines since their relocation to the United States, from the arrival of baby Lilibet to their upcoming visit to the United Kingdom. And this week, the conversation has only got louder, with Meghan launching her new podcast with Archewell Audio, ARCHETYPES, and the couple adopting a rescue beagle named Mamma Mia.

Today, The Cut announced Meghan as their autumn cover star, with the Duchess’ interview going viral.

During the conversation, the Duchess opened up about her new podcast project and alluded to the fact that she might be re-joining Instagram.

It was her words about the fold and forgiveness that made the most news however.

“It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking,” Meghan explained in her interview with The Cut. “I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.”

Going on to speak about forgiveness, she continued: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.

“I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

The Duchess also went on to speak about Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, recalling: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Later in the interview, the Duchess spoke about the Sussex couple’s upcoming Netflix project. And while she didn’t give too much away, Meghan explained that it will focus on “the piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see… our love story.”

The Duchess then went on to talk about taking comfort in the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins”, adding: “I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

We will continue to update this story.