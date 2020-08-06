One phone call reportedly changed everything for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and have since relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking the most however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets – something that has reportedly ruffled some royal feathers.

One particular revelation in the book alleged that a turning point for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a phone call

According to Finding Freedom, the phone call that changed everything for the Sussex couple was back when they were secretly dating in Canada, when royal aides called to inform them that their secret relationship had been leaked.

‘One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan,’ reads a section of Finding Freedom, via The Times. ‘Until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news. A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours.

‘They had little time to think, because there were only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn’t be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple.’

Of course, Meghan went on to become a paparazzi favourite overnight and the royal couple has struggled constantly to preserve their privacy.

Finding Freedom is set to be released on 11 August.