Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a rescue beagle and her name is ABBA-inspired

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop headlines since their relocation to the United States, from the arrival of baby Lilibet to their upcoming visit to the United Kingdom. And this week, for Meghan’s new project, as the Duchess of Sussex launched her new podcast with Archewell Audio, ARCHETYPES.

Today, it was their pets that were making the headlines as the Duke and Duchess are confirmed to have adopted a 7-year-old rescue beagle. And her name is ABBA-inspired – Mamma Mia.

“Mia” as she is known was rescued by federal authorities in Virginia, and was taken to the Beagle Freedom Project after giving birth to a litter of eight puppies.

Meghan and Harry are reported by The Los Angeles Times to have made an “after hours visit” visit to meet the beagles, with Meghan reportedly telling the staff: “We don’t want a Christmas puppy. We want ones we can help who are older”.

“The Duchess called me personally”, Shannon Keith, an animal rights lawyer who runs the charity, explained to the LA Times. “She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.'”

The couple ultimately chose Mamma Mia, who joins the two fellow dogs at the couple’s Montecito home – Guy and Pula.

Fingers crossed Mamma Mia settles in well with Guy, Pula, Archie and Lilibet.

Congratulations to the Sussexes!