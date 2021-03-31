A viral awkward moment between Meghan Markle and her friend is extremely relatable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news this month as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It wasn’t the Oprah interview however that made Meghan Markle headline news this week, but instead a viral anecdote of an awkward moment between her and a friend – and we’re glad we weren’t involved.

The incident in question reportedly involved an unnamed friend in the UK accidentally sending Meghan a voice note complaining that she uses too many emojis.

‘One of Meghan’s British friends fell out with her because Meghan was writing all these messages with loads of emojis,’ a source told the Daily Mail. ‘The friend dictated a WhatsApp voice note saying, “God, Meghan is so annoying with all her emojis, she keeps sending me all these emojis.” But then the friend sent the voice memo to Meghan herself by accident instead of sending it to a mutual friend.’

This has to be any millennial’s worst fear!