King Charles is extremely concerned about Princess Kate following cancer diagnosis

Charles is 'extremely concerned' about Kate following cancer diagnosis
"He's always had a huge regard for his daughter-in-law."
Last month, the Princess of Wales announced that she is in the early stages of cancer treatment following abdominal surgery at the start of the year. Kate had not been seen publicly for a number of weeks sparking 'wild conspiracy theories' online about her health and recovery, and in a clip broadcast by BBC in March she explained that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. While she stated that it had been an 'incredibly tough couple of months', she added: "I am going to be ok."
In light of the news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent their well wishes to the Princess, as did the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and a spokesperson for King Charles said that the he 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks' and would 'continue to offer... love and support'.
Journalist and royal author Robert Hardman - who has written extensively about the King's first year as monarch in his book Charles III: New King, New Court - recently told Hello! magazine just how fond Charles is of Kate. He said: "He's always had a huge regard for his daughter-in-law. He thinks she's just wonderful. When people are in hospital, they don't really want a fuss. But the fact was: the King was there, she was there, and the Queen was there with him as well. And they did go around to check and reassure the Princess."
But Hardman has more recently claimed that the King is 'extremely concerned' about the Princess and her health as 'this is a different order of magnitude' compared to his own cancer diagnosis. He told GB News: "It's very clear that [Charles] is extremely concerned about [Kate]. I think he wants to make sure as much as he can that if there's anything he can do, he will do, because for a very fit and healthy young mother, this is a different order of magnitude to someone having to deal with this in their 70s.
"I'm sure he's been a source of comfort for her in the same way she's probably been a source of comfort for him. I think it cannot but have brought them even closer together."
Kate is not expected to return to work while she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, and has asked for privacy while she receives treatment. Charles, who confirmed his own cancer diagnosis in February, made his first public appearance at the royal Easter service last weekend alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
I've been in the beauty industry for over 10 years and these are the ingredients that I rely on for healthy skin
The winning trifecta
By Katie Thomas
-
Ticketmaster announces huge rule change for Taylor Swift ticket holders
If you have UK Eras Tour tickets, this one's for you
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Arket new in section is a picture of spring sophistication - our shopping editor’s top picks
Everything we’re adding to our baskets this week
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Getty explains why they have flagged Kate's video confirming cancer diagnosis
They said the clip 'may not adhere to their editorial policy'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Queen Camilla has given an update about Princess Kate
She also accepted gifts for the Princess
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The royal family's Easter plans have changed following Kate's latest health update
The event will look very different this year.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Man behind Kate and William's market video speaks out as conspiracy theories escalate
Nelson Silva said he's 'confused' by the whole thing
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton lookalike has responded to claims she was in the viral farm shop video
Heidi Agan confirmed it wasn't her in the footage.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate's medical privacy 'breached by staff' at The London Clinic
It's a 'major security' issue
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton's public return is in the works with 'top secret project'
It has to be pitch perfect
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate is planning to publicly address ongoing health speculation
"It will be her call."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde