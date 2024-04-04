King Charles is extremely concerned about Princess Kate following cancer diagnosis

Last month, the Princess of Wales announced that she is in the early stages of cancer treatment following abdominal surgery at the start of the year. Kate had not been seen publicly for a number of weeks sparking 'wild conspiracy theories' online about her health and recovery, and in a clip broadcast by BBC in March she explained that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. While she stated that it had been an 'incredibly tough couple of months', she added: "I am going to be ok."

In light of the news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent their well wishes to the Princess, as did the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and a spokesperson for King Charles said that the he 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks' and would 'continue to offer... love and support'.

Journalist and royal author Robert Hardman - who has written extensively about the King's first year as monarch in his book Charles III: New King, New Court - recently told Hello! magazine just how fond Charles is of Kate. He said: "He's always had a huge regard for his daughter-in-law. He thinks she's just wonderful. When people are in hospital, they don't really want a fuss. But the fact was: the King was there, she was there, and the Queen was there with him as well. And they did go around to check and reassure the Princess."

But Hardman has more recently claimed that the King is 'extremely concerned' about the Princess and her health as 'this is a different order of magnitude' compared to his own cancer diagnosis. He told GB News: "It's very clear that [Charles] is extremely concerned about [Kate]. I think he wants to make sure as much as he can that if there's anything he can do, he will do, because for a very fit and healthy young mother, this is a different order of magnitude to someone having to deal with this in their 70s.

"I'm sure he's been a source of comfort for her in the same way she's probably been a source of comfort for him. I think it cannot but have brought them even closer together."

Kate is not expected to return to work while she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, and has asked for privacy while she receives treatment. Charles, who confirmed his own cancer diagnosis in February, made his first public appearance at the royal Easter service last weekend alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.