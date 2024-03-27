The royal family's Easter plans have changed following Kate's latest health update

The royals usually gather in Windsor for the annual Easter service, but in light of the King and the Princess of Wales' ill health the family are making changes to their plans.

King Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer last month, and while he has taken a break from most royal duties while he undergoes treatment he has continued to work as head of state and hosted meetings with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. King Charles will be attending the planned Easter service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the Palace has confirmed, and he will be joined by Queen Camilla. It marks one of the biggest public appearances the monarch has made since the news of his health made headlines in February.

Although the King and Queen will reportedly be joined by other senior royals, the Prince and Princess of Wales - along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - will not be present in light of Kate's own cancer treatment.

Royal expert Danielle Stacey told Hello! magazine: "It's understood that King Charles may attend a church service on Easter Sunday with a smaller royal turnout if his health allows it. Charles has minimised his contact with larger crowds to reduce risks as he continues his cancer treatment.

"While we've seen the King conduct small audiences at Buckingham Palace, he's not attended any large-scale gatherings since his diagnosis, such as the reception for Korean War Veterans last week, the Commonwealth Day service and the memorial for the late King Constantine in Windsor last month."

Princess Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, something she shared with the public on Friday after weeks of conspiracy theories and speculation about her health had circled online.

She posted a video to social media explaining that she has been advised to undergo treatment following abdominal surgery, explaining: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

If you or someone you love has been affected by cancer, you can call Macmillan for free, confidential support on 0808 808 0000.