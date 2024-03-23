Kensington Palace released a video statement from the Princess of Wales on Friday, where the 42-year-old gave an update on her health following her surgery, and the speculation around her subsequent absence from public life.

In the moving video, Kate Middleton spoke candidly about her past few months, confirming that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," the Princess of Wales stated.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales' video message later stated. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the news of the Princess of Wales' diagnosis, members of the royal family spoke out in support of the 42-year-old.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Among them were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who released a statement that same evening.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” read the Sussex family's message, via the BBC.

King Charles also released a statement of support, with a spokesperson for the 75-year-old stating that he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks" and that he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

We will continue to update this story.