The Palace issues Kate Middleton statement as 'wild conspiracy theories' circulate online
The Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery in January
In January, the Palace announced that Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and would not be returning to work until after Easter. The Princess of Wales is taking time to rest and recover at her home in Windsor, where her three children are reportedly 'doting' on their mother, and when the surgery was announced last month Kate requested privacy. In the statement, a spokesperson wrote: "[Kate] appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
The Palace also noted that they will only be offering public updates 'when there is significant new information to share', but following Prince William's decision to pull out of a royal engagement this week speculation about the Princess' condition and recovery has intensified online. Royal experts have claimed that the 'personal matter' has 'set off alarm bells' and a number of reports have been refuted by the Palace, including claims that Kate had been in a coma.
In the initial statement, the Palace shared that Kate would recover until the beginning of April under the advice of medical professionals. However, as social media users have continued to question her health and her whereabouts, the Palace made the decision to address the 'wild conspiracy theories'.
A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told The Sun: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."
It comes as King Charles, who is currently receiving treatment following a cancer diagnosis, has returned to work. He was pictured with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace last week and will continue to attend the weekly meeting, although he will not be attending public-facing engagements until further notice.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
10 best women's gym hoodies to keep you cosy and chic pre-workout
We've tested dozens of styles and these came out on top.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Fancy some £££ and a wardrobe refresh? Here are the best places to sell your clothes online
Your trash is another person's treasure
By Penny Goldstone
-
Netflix is 'in the process' of a new deal with One Day author David Nicholls
Hurrah!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William's unexpected comment about Kate and her absence from the Baftas
"I'm sorry Catherine is not here."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate is 'worried' about William following her surgery and Charles' cancer diagnosis
"William is terribly concerned."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry is returning to the UK imminently after King Charles' cancer diagnosis
He will be back with his father 'in the coming days'.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Palace issues important update following Kate's recent surgery
The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery two weeks ago
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why it's 'not suitable' for Kate Middleton to leave hospital right now
"It's not an absolutely ideal place."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sarah Ferguson shares her 'shock' following skin cancer diagnosis
She has opened up about it for the first time
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How Charles and Kate's health announcements show a big change in royal approach
"This level of openness... is unprecedented."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Kate and William used secret names to avoid attention on romantic holidays
Here's how they go undercover
By Lauren Hughes