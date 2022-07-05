Are Kate and William gearing up for a royal tour of Australia with their children?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One royal expert certainly thinks so.

It’s a been a busy old time for the Cambridges, what with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month, but it doesn’t look like their packed schedules are slowing down anytime soon.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are central to the ‘slimmed down‘ visions of the monarchy that are often talked about. Their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also slowly being introduced in to royal life and public engagements.

Now, one royal expert has visions far greater than the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance or a day trip to Wales for the Cambridge children. According to Russell Myers, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor, they could soon be heading Down Under.