Kate Middleton will attend her first ever solo political meeting today

To advocate for a cause that's close to her heart

The Duchess of Cambridge will meet with high-ranking government officials later today to champion better support for children’s mental health. The roundtable, which is Kate’s first solo political meeting, will focus on the importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

The meeting will highlight the ongoing work that Kate does for the mental health advocacy. On top of pushing for improved support for kids, the Duchess of Cambridge also runs Heads Together, a mental health initiative, with her husband Prince William.

Sajid Javid, the current health secretary will attend the event alongside senior civil servants to analyse new research with the Duchess.

The data, which has been gathered by Ipsos and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, reveals that the majority of parents are more likely to seek support for child’s physical wellbeing than social and emotional development.

At the roundtable, Kate is expected to say that: “The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is real appetite from the public to bring this issue up on all of our agendas.”

She will add: “If we come together to raise the importance of early childhood development, we’ll soon see that healthy, happy individuals make for a healthier, happier world. Which is why every second we spend with a child is an investment in our collective future.”

Motherhood and the mental health of children has always been high on the royal’s agenda. Not only has she previously opened up about a particularly difficult period in all of her pregnancies, Kate launched a pivotal survey called ‘5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives’ in January 2020. The survey, which received over 500,000 responses in one month, focused on parental loneliness, nature versus nurture and the importance of mental wellbeing in the first five years of a child’s life.

Before this survey, the royal had reportedly been working hard behind closed doors to highlight how precious childhood is in preventing issues like addiction and other social challenges.

Kate Middleton’s children have been in the limelight recently after their important role in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and, of course, Prince Louis stealing the show on the balcony. Parenting experts have weighed in on the royal parents’ skills, commending them for keeping their cool and disciplining her children just enough.