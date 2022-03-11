Prince Charles desires a ‘slimmed down monarchy’

Charles’ youngest brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex also perform rotal duties on a less regular basis.

But who is likely to retain their roles within Charles’ new court?

We can expect Camilla to take a leading role, as is customary from the monarch’s spouse. The Duchess of Cornwall, who the Queen bestowed her desire to be named “Queen Consort” last month, has been honing her diplomatic skills in the last few weeks. Camilla hosted an International Women’s Day” event this week, where she joked with The Crown actress and her on-screen counterpart Emerald Fennell about Fennell’s depiction of her on the show.

Camilla and Charles have also been busy meeting with members of the British Ukrainian community and offering support to refugees fleeing the conflict this week. On Wednesday the couple met with some families who had fled the conflict at the Holy Trinity Brompton Church in South Kensington.

As for the rest of the royals, the future heir Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge will almost certainly retain their current roles as senior members of the Royal Family, and will take over Charles’ duties as Prince of Wales.

Princess Anne has been heralded for her dedication and stoic service to the crown for several decades and will likely retain her role within “the firm”.

And of course, as we look to the future, Charles’s three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are currently third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne respectively, will eventually serve their role as key members in the royal circus.

At present it seems unlikely that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be working royals under Charles’ reign, particularly while they continue to live in California.