Here’s why everyone’s talking about Kate Middleton’s YouTube videos

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Kate Middleton’s handy face mask trick to the news that the Duke and Duchess are hiring an important new role for their team, the Cambridge couple make non-stop headlines, especially since their relocation to Kensington Palace.

This past month it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media activity that has made headlines, as they first had a dramatic revamp, and then announced that they were becoming YouTubers.

Yes, this is not a drill. Prince William and Kate Middleton have started a YouTube channel and people are getting extremely excited.

Uploading a fun video montage to their Instagram account to break the news, the Duke and Duchess posted: ‘Better late than never – we’re now on @YouTube 🎥 ‘.

Already boasting over 500k subscribers, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s YouTube channel features multiple videos already, with their first, ‘Welcome to our official YouTube channel!’ already raking in over a million views.

But while the couple are both uploading videos, it is Kate Middleton who everyone is talking about, with viewers commenting in their hundreds about her beauty, and recently taking to the comments section to congratulate her on her Hold Still project.

On a video Kate uploaded about her Hold Still photography project, viewers were quick to congratulate her in the comments section, with one royal fan telling her ‘Hold Still is simply the best pandemic project ever’.

It has not yet been officially announced what we can expect from this YouTube channel, but it is expected to cover tours, events, engagements and judging by the humour in their trailer, perhaps even a few bloopers!

The YouTube community certainly seemed to approve, with fans commenting their excitement that the royals had joined the platform.

‘Welcome to YouTube…so love you being here,’ one user posted, while another wrote: ‘It’s so nice to have leaders communicate in such a wonderful way.’

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to subscribe!