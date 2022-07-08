Kate Middleton and Prince William to shake-up summer holiday plans, claims expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Where are they off to?

The summer holidays are fast approaching, which is an exciting time for many, including the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William often head to Balmoral in Scotland on their holidays to spend time with the Queen.

Last year the couple and their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, ventured to the Isles of Scilly.

However, this year, the Cambridges are set to switch things up, and are rumoured to be heading to Mustique.

Royal expert, Ingrid Seward, shared her predictions for the brood’s upcoming getaways. Speaking to The Express: “They usually go up to Balmoral to spend time with the Queen and the rest of the family for a while and, this year, I think they will also go abroad for a short time, probably to Mustique, because William and Kate will want a change of scenery.”

Ingrid believes the family of five will head to the private Caribbean island because they have not travelled abroad with their children since their last break to Jordan.

Ingrid continued: “William and Kate haven’t been abroad much with the kids in recent years, apart from a trip to Jordan in the autumn, so I think they’ll be itching to get back to Mustique this year.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Mustique previously in 2019 for Prince George’s birthday, but they are not the only royals who have a soft spot for the island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as Princess Margaret has also jetted to the hotspot.

The supposed family getaway will be a refreshing break for the Cambridges, as Kate has made it known she doesn’t enjoy travelling on royal tours without her three children.

News of the upcoming trip comes shortly after the pair received backlash for their official eight-day royal tour of the Caribbean, visiting Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

The duo were advised to take ‘a step back’ after the trip and evaluate how they could modernise the monarchy, with one insider claiming that they will change how they are addressed in future to appear more approachable.

The visit has since caused fresh controversy this week following the release of the royal accounts for 2021 and 2022 amid the cost of living crisis.

It shows that flights taken by William and Kate during the tour cost UK taxpayers £226,383, with the couple traveling by charter jet, and was the most expensive royal tour this year.

The total travel bill for the royal family’s trips during that time amounted to £4.5 million – a £1.3 million increase year on year – and it is funded through the Sovereign Grant, which is paid for by the taxpayer.