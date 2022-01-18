Kate Middleton’s next title change will be a bittersweet moment for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While Princess Diana may no longer be with us, the royal family has made sure her legacy lives on through her sons’ charity work, in the wedding flowers carried by her daughters-in-law and even in the little style tributes to Diana that Kate and Meghan make on a regular basis.

Kate Middleton however is expected to make an especially significant tribute to her late mother-in-law, with the Duchess of Cambridge thought to be inheriting Princess Diana’s title.

According to The Sun, Kate Middleton could become the next Princess of Wales down the line.

When Prince Charles becomes King, his former title as Prince of Wales will pass onto Prince William, giving Kate the choice to adopt the title famously connected to Diana.

This according to insiders, will be a bittersweet moment for Prince William.

Videos you may like:

‘I’m sure it’ll be a bit of a bittersweet moment,’ a source told The Telegraph. ‘This is [Princess Diana’s] son and his wife, so in some ways it will be coming full circle – but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost.’

According to the Express, it is thought that Kate might even be assuming the title sooner than predicted. According to royal experts, the Queen may ‘give up her powers’ in two years, which would change everyone’s titles early.

The royal family has not yet responded.