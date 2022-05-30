Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Have the brothers buried the hatchet?



With just a few short days to go until the Jubilee weekend, it’s been reported that brothers William and Harry have been attempting to make amends.

One source close to the Princes that they are “back on their old buddy terms” and have been reconnecting via WhatsApp and FaceTime.

Their fallout between the brothers has been well documented – Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior Royals in 2020 and moved to America with their son, Archie.

It’s thought that William didn’t appreciate the move, but he’s never publically confirmed or denied this.

Now, though, it’s thought that Harry and William are reconnecting and attempting to put their rift “in the past” ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

Harry and Meghan are flying to the UK for the occasion, and it’ll mark the first time that their daughter Lilibet Diana meets her great grandmother The Queen.

A source told The Daily Express: “It seems the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms.”

“Prince William wanted to embrace Harry and they have been messaging each other every few days. They’ve also had FaceTime calls with their children.”

They added: “There is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past.

It’s not thought that Meghan and Kate have spoken yet, as per The Mirror.

The monarch’s official birthday is 2nd June and it’s thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fly from California to London on Monday. As above, their two children will be joining too.

Their official statement read: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

That said, it’s been confirmed that they won’t appear on the balcony alongside the other official Royal family members.

It has also not been confirmed where Harry and Meghan will stay while they are in the UK, but they may stay at Frogmore Cottage, their old home.

What are you doing to celebrate the Jubilee and will you be watching the Royal celebrations?