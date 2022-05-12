Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during the Platinum Jubilee?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is almost here, with a number of events planned to celebrate the monarch’s 70 year reign – from Buckingham Palace concerts, to parades and street parties, to a royal tour of the UK.

One event that has been widely discussed is Trooping the Colour, which will take place on 2nd June. Every year, the Queen is joined by her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark her official birthday, and this year the ceremony will kick start the long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Following their secret visit to see the Queen last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly asked by the monarch to join the royals for the celebrations – but while the Sussexes recently confirmed they would attend only working members of the royal family will appear on the balcony alongside Her Majesty, meaning that Prince Andrew will also be absent.

Although some claim that the move is a ‘snub’ to the couple, others have claimed that they ‘didn’t ask’ for the honour and just want the Queen to meet their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

So where will Harry and Meghan stay when they return to the UK?

According to The Sun, the Sussexes and their little ones will stay in their former home Frogmore Cottage, Windsor. The publication claims that ‘heightened security measures’ are already being prepared to accommodate them.

Since Harry and Meghan moved overseas, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have lived in the property, but in February The Telegraph reported that Harry renewed the lease to continue serving as one of the monarch’s four counsellors of state. The paper reports that Eugenie and her husband will host the couple when they are back in the UK.