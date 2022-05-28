Prince Harry feels ‘unsupported’ by royal family, claims expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry quit the royal family, and his royal duties, in favour of setting up a new life in America with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Since making the move, the couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – have reportedly had a fraught relationship with other members of the royal family, which was referenced in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 37-year-old royal is set to return to the UK with his family in June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

But royal expert and historian, Tessa Dunlop, believes Prince William’s younger brother is walking a “tightrope” and may be apprehensive ahead of the events to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, and may be feeling “very lonely”.

Sharing her thoughts on how Harry may be feeling ahead of his return on True Royalty TV The Royal Beat said: “It can feel very lonely if the institution shuts you out. And I think Harry, more than anyone, realises he’s walking a tightrope.

“Yes, he needs to make money, and yes, the Royal Family has made him feel excluded and he feels unsupported.”

However, Tessa believes Harry needs the royal family and their “magic fairy dust” on numerous levels.

“But he also realises, on a professional level, he needs some of their magic fairy dust. And, on an emotional level, they’re family”, she continued.

The comment comes shortly after Meghan’s Netflix show was pulled, and Harry was said to be missing his family.

Deadline previously reported the streaming service was making a number of cuts after a drop in subscribers, and the Duchess of Sussex’s latest project, Pearl, was one to get the boot.

The production was being created under Meghan and Prince Harry’s entertainment company Archewell Productions.

However, it has been rumoured the company’s deal with Archewell Productions may see other projects planned still go ahead in the future.

An insider has claimed Archewell Productions are tipped to launch a docu-series called Heart of Invictus, which is based on Harry’s initiative, the Invictus Games.