Meghan addresses recent solo appearance following 'professional separation' from Harry
In recent weeks, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are trialling a 'professional separation' and will be making more solo appearances in the coming months. The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this year, have reportedly made the decision in order to distinguish between their various projects.
Prince Harry has been in Canada promoting the 2025 Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver in February and will include a number of winter sports. Meghan remained in California, and recently attended a Thanksgiving dinner on behalf of Archewell.
A statement published on the official Archewell website, titled Celebrating Strength, shared more details about Meghan's event. It explained that the Thanksgiving dinner was set up after a year of 'building community through storytelling' and had created 'a safe space for women who have resettled in the US from Afghanistan.'
It read: "The evening included a shared meal that encouraged open conversation centred on gratitude and resilience... The dinner was hosted at Our Place, founded by Shiza Shahid, where the participants were gifted with new cookware for the upcoming holiday season. The Archewell Foundation remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times."
It also stated that Meghan 'expressed her deep appreciation to the attendees for sharing their personal stories and cultural experiences, underscoring her excitement for future gatherings that continue to strengthen these connections.'
According to body language expert Judi James, Harry and Meghan's move towards more solo ventures shows how their relationship has 'evolved'. She told the Mirror: "Harry and Meghan's relationship seems to have evolved from a totally twinned one, where their body language was confined to appearances as a matching, complimentary and very royal-looking double act, to one that resembles the shape of a letter Y; joined and twinned at the base but also separating into two individuals moving into two rather separate professional directions."
As well as Harry's trip to Vancouver, the Prince has taken on a number of solo engagements in recent months, including trips to New York, the UK, and South Africa. Meghan has also made solo appearances at various charity events, including the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala in October.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
