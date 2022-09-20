Grief is bringing Prince William and Prince Harry together, royal expert claims

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princes William and Harry always appeared to have a very close bond when they were growing up, which is why many royal fans have been sad to witness their apparent drifting apart since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex swapped the UK for Southern California.

The two brothers had very few public interactions on the two occasions Harry returned to England without Meghan — at the funeral of Prince Philip and at the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana — and they weren’t seen speaking at all during the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June when the Sussexes returned to celebrate the Queen’s seventy years of service.

But as the Royal Family and the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, one royal expert claims that there’s an opportunity for reconciliation between William and Harry.

So far, the Prince of Wales has helped create harmony between the family by inviting Harry and Meghan on a walkabout in Windsor, then reportedly sharing a private dinner with them.

“I think you only get one family, and it’s really important, so I think there have been a number of olive branches,” Myko Clelland tells Us Weekly.

“We’ve seen the brothers out together, and we’ve seen them sitting near each other at occasions, and I’m sure they must have talked behind closed doors as well.”

Myko even suggested that Harry might want to cancel the publication of his memoir in order to restore the peace. The book’s release has already been delayed several times, including once more following the Queen’s passing (according to The Telegraph). With that in mind, Harry has signed a multimillion-dollar book deal, so it seems unlikely that he could back out of it easily.

“I think now is the time,” Myko continued. “Grief brings families together, and we’ve seen this coming together. So, if it’s going to happen, I think now is the best possible chance.”

He concluded: “We’ll see what follows from this, but I think we’re in the right place. So we can’t judge the future yet, but all the pieces are where they should be and we’ll just have to watch this space.

“And I think over the coming weeks and months, we’ll see very clearly whether there has been a healing, or if we’re back to the days that we had before.”

Hopefully, it will be the former.