There's truly nothing like a dog's love.

Prince William sadly lost his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II last week, but he has found a solid support system in his family – which includes the Prince and Princess of Waleses’ dog, Orla.

On Saturday, William and Kate were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle.

During the walkabout, the new Prince of Wales admitted to a royal fan that Orla has been a huge help to him as he grieves his “Grannie,” as he called her in a statement following her death.

According to Express, as he encountered the royal fan with their dog, he exclaimed: “Aw look, who’s this?”

He was then told the pup’s name was Luna, to which the royal replied: “Hello Luna, you’re very sweet Luna, how old is she?”

The royal fan explained that Luna was almost two years old, and Prince William shared the following wisdom: “Dogs at this time are so important, I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment, I’ve got a little spaniel called Orla, she’s very sweet.”

The former Cambridges confirmed their dog’s name when they took her to the Royal Charity Polo Cup in July. They previously owned another black cocker spaniel named Lupo, who sadly passed away in November 2021, and adopted Orla shortly before.

Princess Charlotte notably posed with little Orla for her seventh birthday portrait, which was released in May.

As recently as August, there were rumours circulating that the family would be adopting a golden retriever from Kate’s brother James, but there has been no word on that development since.

Of course, William and Kate aren’t the only royals to absolutely adore animals of the fluffy variety. The late Queen famously loved corgis, and bred them for the vast majority of her life, while King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla currently own two rescue Jack Russell terriers named Beth and Bluebell.