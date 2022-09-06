William and Kate are ‘avoiding’ Harry and Meghan while they’re back in the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the UK this weekend, and the couple have already made their first public appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester. For her first UK speech in two years, the Duchess of Sussex wore a bold all-red ensemble as she encouraged young leaders from around the world to ‘cement their place in history’ and ‘create a better future’.

The couple are staying at Frogmore Cottage, the place they called home before moving overseas and stepping away from royal duties in 2020, which is located on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also moved into their new home, Adelaide Cottage, this weekend, and the property is located just a few minutes drive from the Sussexes.

However, multiple sources have claimed that the Cambridges have no plans to see Harry and Meghan, with royal expert Christopher Andersen going so far as to claim that they are ‘trying to avoid’ each other.

He told Us Weekly: ‘It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe, and they’re going to be playing royal hide and seek.’

During their time in Europe, Harry and Meghan will reportedly be heading to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event before heading back to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8th. William and Kate will be with the Queen at Balmoral, along with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, this week but will be back in Windsor at the same time as the Sussexes.

Andersen added: ‘It’s going to have all the markings of an old-fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other.

‘They don’t want to see each other because everybody’s worried about the [Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir]. Harry’s book is going to be loaded with, obviously, bombshells.’

The Palace has not commented.