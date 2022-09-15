Queen Elizabeth II’s death is ‘an intensely difficult time’ for William and Harry

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had sadly passed away on Thursday 8th September, and the news came as a huge shock to the world.

Key political and religious figures have since shared their condolences, and the royal family has also posted tributes to the late monarch.

According to one insider, the Queen’s grandsons Princes William and Harry will be finding mourning the late monarch particularly difficult because of the close relationship they maintained with her throughout their lives.

“This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes,” the source told Us Weekly.

“They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing.”

They added that the two brothers “consider themselves proud and fortunate beyond words” to have had the Queen’s “wisdom and unwavering support throughout their entire lives.”

Losing a grandparent is a difficult thing for anyone, and royals aren’t exempt from that kind of sadness.

The source continuned: “There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around. [They] console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever.”

While William and Harry were both very close to their “Grannie,” there is a significant difference between the two of them, which is of course that the eldest is the heir to the throne, while the youngest decided to retire from royal life.

“For William, there’s a steadfast determination to now serve the King and prepare himself for the destiny that will one day see him be fortunate enough to serve as sovereign,” Us Weekly’s source added.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.