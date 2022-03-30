The sweet meaning behind the Queen’s outfit at Prince Philip’s memorial service

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday, the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s memorial service, a year after the Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away at the age of 99.

Although the Queen was said to be making a last minute decision about whether or not she would attend, she was reportedly ‘determined’ to be there and ‘actively involved’ in plans. She was joined by her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as their families, and there were around 1,800 attendees who paid their respects to the late Duke.

The Cambridges brought their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Kate was spotted comforting her daughter after realising she appeared to be quite nervous.

While the Duchess sent searches of polka dot dresses soaring, many noticed that the Queen – along with Princess Anne and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – opted to wear green, and wondered if there was any significance to her hue of choice.

And, it turns out, it was actually a sweet nod to her late husband.

As stated on the Royal website, Prince Philip’s ‘official’ colour is dark green. The site explains: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh’s official livery colour is dark green, known as ‘Edinburgh Green’.

‘It has been used for staff liveries – the Duke of Edinburgh’s page at the Coronation wore dark green and silver – and private cars.’

At his funeral in 2020, Prince Philip’s coffin was carried by a Land Rover which he himself designed and reportedly began modifying seventeen years ago, repainting it green. The colour is also believed to recognise Prince Philip’s service as an officer in Britain’s Royal Navy during World War II.