How George, Charlotte and Louis celebrate Halloween
So sweet (and spooky, of course)
Happy Halloween! We hope you have lots of exciting plans for this evening, or that you at least got it all out of your system this past weekend.
If you're a bit of a royal fan, you may well be wondering what some of the most famous little ones in all the land — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — may have planned for the spooky celebration.
Well, whether or not they end up celebrating this evening remains to be seen, but today they had something a tad less festive going on: their return to Lambrook School after half-term, as reported by People.
Still, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, must not have minded this too much, considering their school is a bit of a haven — complete with a swimming pool, a golf course, a dance studio, rabbits, bees, chickens, pigs...
As for trick or treating, we don't know whether the Waleses are planning to engage in their sweet — pardon, spooky — tradition, but what we do know is that they have done so in the past.
In a photo posted by the family's Kensington Palace neighbour Jay Rutland on social media, Princess Kate and her three children can be seen outside his home's gate coming over to collect their dues (lots and lots of sweets, please!).
Jay had posted that picture in response to Prince Harry's memoir Spare, and Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, which made out William and Kate as not being very down-to-earth, as reported by Hello!.
He captioned the photo: "For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are… This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween"
The point being: even royal children get to just be children from time to time. Phew!
