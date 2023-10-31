William and Kate's 'tell-all' gives the Princess 'a voice' but Harry and Meghan are 'dreading' it

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly preparing to tell their side of the story in a way — but obviously they won't be doing it directly.

Instead, the Princess' uncle Gary Goldsmith, the brother of her mum Carole Middleton, is apparently releasing a book which intends to "set the record straight" vis-à-vis Prince Harry's shock memoir Spare, which came out in January.

Will and Kate were characteristically stoic about the book, and never addressed the fallout directly. But this book will allegedly help to give the Middletons (including Kate) "a voice" in the face of Harry's claims against the royals.

"When Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident William wouldn’t comment, because it wouldn’t be fitting for a future King to do so," a source told OK!.

"Harry wouldn’t have anticipated such a comeback from Kate’s family. He and Meghan won’t like it one bit and will be dreading the book’s release."

The source added: "Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan.

"He did originally plan to focus the book on himself and his journey to becoming a millionaire, but he will now add in some private family details.

"Gary is still very close to both Carole and Kate. He won’t want to do anything that will embarrass them, but it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare."

In his blockbusting memoir, the Duke of Sussex hit out at many of the senior royals, including alleging that Will and Kate encouraged him to wear his infamous Nazi costume, and that his brother had once physically assaulted him.

While it's unclear what Gary might reveal in his book, there presumably is much left unsaid that he could include should he choose to.