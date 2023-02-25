Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly planning 'over the top wedding'

Rihanna (opens in new tab) caused a storm with her Super Bowl halftime show (opens in new tab) earlier this month, which was the musical comeback fans have been desperately waiting for for many years.

During the evening, Rihanna announced she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky (opens in new tab), and she later confirmed her pregnancy (opens in new tab) in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Just weeks later and conversations have been circulating the Rude Boy hitmaker, and her 34-year-old rapper beau, could be planning a wedding, according to Radar Online (opens in new tab).

A source told the publication: "Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna's main focus at the moment. Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn't compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP's on board, too.

"Rihanna and A$AP can’t wait to get hitched."

Speculation over wedding plans could potentially include "eloping in secret", a "low-key" ceremony in LA, or a "super glam event" in her home of Barbados.

The insider added: "[They could] eloping in secret, or having something low-key in LA now, followed by a big celebration bash next year.

"She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot.

"Guests who attend can expect to dine on delicious island food while listening to live music."

However, the couple have yet to confirm, or deny, the wedding rumours.

Some thought Rihanna's hotly anticipated comeback at the Super Bowl (opens in new tab)meant a new album could be in the works.

There was speculation Rihanna's show would be the catalyst for the star to release new music and embark on a possible tour, (opens in new tab) as her last album, Anti, was released in 2016, but Rihanna has yet to confirm any future projects.

However, with a second baby on the way, as well as potential wedding plans, may delay more music from the 35-year-old singer and actor.

Fans of the Fenty Beauty founder will not have to wait long to see her grace the stage once again, as Rihanna is reportedly set to perform at the Oscars