We just got all the details on Rihanna's Super Bowl make-up look

Rihanna is making headlines after her Super Bowl half-time show (opens in new tab) last night. The star revealed that she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky (opens in new tab), proudly showing off her growing baby bump on stage.

However, it wasn't just her surprise pregnancy announcement (opens in new tab) that had people talking. In fact, it seems as if Rihanna's make-up look stole the show.

Priscilla Ono, the Global Make-up Artist for Fenty Beauty, was behind the singer's killer beauty look, and it's safe to say that we're obsessed.

Of course, Priscilla used Rihanna's own make-up line for the look, and luckily for us, the brand shared every single product that was used over on Fenty Beauty's Instagram account.

Rihanna's Super Bowl Make-up Look:

The base

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, from £30 | Sephora (opens in new tab) For the base, Priscilla used the Pro Filt'r Foundation in the shade '320'. This foundation offers medium to full coverage, with a soft matte finish that looks beautiful on the skin.

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, from £21 | Sephora (opens in new tab) Rihanna also wore the Pro Filt'r Concealer in the shade '300'. The longwear formula doesn't crease on the skin, so we can totally see why Rihanna chose this concealer for her performance.

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder, £26 | Sephora (opens in new tab) To set everything in place, Priscilla used this exact setting powder in the shade 'Banana'.

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick, was £23 now £18.40 | Boots (opens in new tab) Finally, for a little bit of contour, Rihanna wore the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick, and it's currently on sale!

The eyes

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, was £18 now £14.40 | Boots (opens in new tab) For Rihanna's shimmery eye look, Priscilla used a Fenty Beauty eyeshadow palette before adding the Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner for a fierce finish.

The lips

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Lipstick, was £24 now £19.20 | Boots (opens in new tab) The product you've all been waiting for. When it came to Rihanna's bold red lip, the star opted for the brand new Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Lipstick in the shade 'The MVP'. Sadly this shade is currently sold out, but there are lots of other colours available.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip. We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip,” said Priscilla, and we couldn't agree more.