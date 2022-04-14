Rihanna had the best response to those who are criticising her maternity style

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rihanna’s maternity wardrobe has been nothing short of iconic. She announced her pregnancy in January with photos of herself and A$AP Rocky in New York, strolling around with her bump visible through an unbuttoned pink Chanel puffer coat and draped in Christian Lacroix jewellery, and since then we’ve seen her in some incredible outfits.

Whether it’s crop tops and animal print jackets or shimmery stringy green halters with a sentimental £39k bracelet, her style is legendary and we’re living for it.

She recently opened up about body confidence during pregnancy, telling Refinery29 that women shouldn’t feel the need to ‘hide their sexy’ while expecting. Hear, hear.

However, when the singer and beauty mogul wore a sheer lace dress and a Savage X Fenty g-string at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, her outfit was accused of being ‘indecent’.

Now, she has decided to respond to those criticising her fashion choices.

During an interview with Vogue, Rihanna spoke about the reaction to her maternity wardrobe and had the best response to those criticising her choices.

She said: ‘When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, “There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.”

‘I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.’

Her stylist, Jahleel Weaver, also spoke about making sure Rihanna’s outfits reflected who she is, adding: ‘Rihanna is just so fearless, so for me, it’s always a question of “How do we make this look make sense for who she is?”‘

It is thought that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could welcome their little one as early as next month, although the couple has not yet confirmed their due date.

How exciting!