After years (and years) Rihanna might finally drop new music this Friday

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rihanna fans, the time might have finally come. After teasing her return to music over the past few years - amidst launching her lingerie, make-up and luxury fashion brands - the Barbadian singer could finally drop her first single in years this Friday.

While details are thin on the ground, Marvel broke her fanbase when they revealed a cryptic video teaser for the upcoming Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever yesterday. Towards the end of the clip, an R floated to the centre of the frame followed by the date 10. 28. 2022. (That’s American for 28th October.)

Although Marvel is playing coy, many believe the video means Rihanna will finally be releasing music again. It doesn’t seem to be completely unfounded, as a New York Times journalist previously shared on Twitter, “Rumours are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

It might not be a full Rihanna album, but it’s a step in the right direction - especially given the singer will be headlining the Super Bowl next year. The last time Rihanna graced us with a full studio album was back in 2016 when she released Anti, though she did feature on a PartyNextDoor song called Believe It back in 2020.

Rihanna herself hasn’t confirmed nor denied the rumours for Friday, as she’s been busy plugging her upcoming Savage x Fenty show. As the fourth instalment of her innovative fashion shows, which typically merge together performances and fashion, was teased by the singer yesterday as well. She shared a video promoting the event, accompanied by the caption, “Countdown starts now…”

It appears she’s also recruited a number of big names this time around, with the likes of models Joan Smalls, Precious Lee and Cara Delevingne set to strut down the catwalk.

Adding fuel to the rumours regarding a possible Black Panther track, she also shared that Marvel stars Winston Duke, who played M’Baku in the first Black Panther, and Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu will also feature.