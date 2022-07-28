Stop! right now – Spice Girls are reuniting

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The moment we've been waiting for

Spice Girls have teased us for many years they will be reuniting as a five-piece girlband.

There was speculation they would join forces for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, rumours a reunion could be on the cards to headline Glastonbury 2023, and talks the Viva Forever hitmakers may come together for Geri Horner’s big birthday later this year have been circulating recently .

It turns out they will be reuniting for good, just not for a concert – yet.

Instead, Mel B, Mel C, Geri, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton, will finally be coming together for a new documentary, which will showcase the iconic girl band’s impressive rise to success.

The upcoming docu-series will be fronted by the Netflix team behind basketball legend Michael Jordan’s series The Last Dance, which won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020, and many more.

Mel B – also known as Scary Spice in the 90s group – announced the news on an Australian TV Show. She said: “The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’ll be doing our own version with them.”

The 47-year-old singer has teased an unheard story prior to the series release, which viewers can expect plenty more of when the programme hits the small screen.

She shared: “The rap in the Wannabe video, I actually wrote on the toilet while the other girls were doing the vocals.

“My kids go, ‘Mummy, your music has come full circle’, and I’m thinking, ‘Ooh they’re going to compliment me’. Then I get told, ‘It’s come full circle because now you’re just vintage.'”

It has yet to be revealed when we can expect the series to hit, but one thing is for sure, this has been a long time coming, and we are clearing our diaries for the foreseeable.

The news of the documentary comes a year after Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain mini-series aired on All 4 in 2021, which documented their rise to stardom and included old interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the band’s heyday.

Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger and Posh Spice have not performed as a five-piece band for almost a decade. The last time they were on stage all together as a five-some was at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

They reunited once again in 2019 for their unmissable reunion tour, however, Victoria was absent, as she declined due to work commitments with her fashion business.