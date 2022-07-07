Is a Spice Girls reunion on the cards?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Talks it could be for a special someone's birthday

We have been desperate for a Spice Girls reunion for far too long.

Over the last 10 years, we have got our hopes up over growing speculation the iconic girl band, featuring Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton, will reunite.

The Wannabe hitmakers were rumoured to join forces for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, although this didn’t quite happen, and there are talks they will headline Glastonbury 2023, as well as a possible collaboration for Geri’s 50th birthday bash later this year.

It has been reported Geri – who was known as Ginger Spice in the group – will celebrate the milestone in style on September 17.

For the upcoming do she is hoping to be joined on stage with her friends, and band members, to belt out the hit records we all know and love.

If this does go ahead, which we are hoping and praying it does, it will mark the first time since the group sang all together since the London 2012 Olympics.

Speaking about Geri’s birthday plans, a source told The Sun Online: “It’s going to be an amazing night.

“It’s a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.

“Loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb pals will be there and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls — including Victoria

“It’s being held in a Grade II listed manor in Oxfordshire which, conveniently, is just a stone’s throw from David and Victoria’s Cotswolds manor.

“The girls can’t wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number — possibly Wannabe.

“One of the girls turning 50 is a massive deal — they all want to mark the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems the perfect time.”

Spice Girls reunited for a world tour in 2017, however, Victoria was absent from the line up to focus on her fashion career, although she has teased she will be making a comeback.

