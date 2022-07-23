Selena Gomez celebrates 30th birthday in the best way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's so selfless - that's why we love her

Selena Gomez has turned the big 3-0!

The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated the milestone in style, as she shared a photo of her out with her best friend Taylor Swift.

For her birthday Selena is reported to have made her way to Topaga at the Inn of the Seventh Ray with the Shake It Off hitmaker, according to Just Jared, before another dinner in Malibu at the hotspot Nobu.

Selena shared snippets of the evening on Instagram, with one image of the duo giggling together, as Selena opened a gift from the musician, while another picture captured Taylor gesturing to Selena’s age with her hands, while Selena is all smiles with her arm around her BFF.

Video you may like:

She captioned the post: “30, nerdy and worthy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgVw9tbLkrT/

The post has been liked by over four million social media users in the space of just a few hours.

Selena also took to her Instagram Stories to share she is giving back on her birthday.

The Rare Beauty founder has revealed her “biggest wish” for her special day, which falls on 22 July, is for donations to be made to the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health organisations.

In her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24-hours, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker wrote: “Thank you guys so much for all the bday love!!

“This year, my biggest wish is for donations to the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health.

“Together we can reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to resources. Love you guys so much.”

On the Rare Impact Fund page, it states 1% of all sales from her beauty range are donated to the cause.

It reads: “Selena Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund as part of Rare Beauty’s focus on addressing mental health and self-acceptance.

“Rare Impact aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and help give people access to the resources they need to support their mental health.

“One per cent of all rare Beauty sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund and Rare Beauty raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners and the community.

“The Rare Impact Fund supports organisations around the world that expand access to mental health services and education.”