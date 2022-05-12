Selena Gomez is as obsessed with this viral pan as we are

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re even a tiny bit interested in cookwear, you’ll no doubt have seem the Our Place Always pan all over your Instagram or TikTok, since it’s taken the world by storm.

To sum it up, it’s a pan that does it all, is super easy to clean, non-stick, durable and also highly photogenic. So it’s no surprise people as obsessed with it as they are with their Le Creuset pans.

One celeb fab includes none other than Selena Gomez, who loves hers so much she’s now collaborated with Our Place to launch her favourite products, the Always pan and the Perfect Pot in two new colourways: Azul, a cobalt blue, and Rosa, a lush berry pink.

Always Pan – £125 at Our Place

Meet our cult-favourite best-selling Always Pan. This do-it-all wonder is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware. And it looks pretty good, too. View Deal

Perfect Pot – £140 at Our Place

Meet the pot that thought of everything and everyone. We designed one (truly) perfect pot that combines every single pot and then some. Made with the same game-changing ingenuity that made the Always Pan a sellout, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming. View Deal

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The actor, activist and singer said of the collection, ‘It is a celebration of all the ways that we slow down and enjoy time in the kitchen: for those that cook perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously. I hope people are inspired to stay in and connect with their family and friends over a meal. For me, time in the kitchen and cooking have always been some of the most memorable, bonding moments.’

If you’re not as familiar with the pot as you are with the pan, its ethos is very similar in that it works extra hard. It does it all, from boiling to baking and steaming.

These limited-edition colours have also been applied to a range of other signature products, including dinnerware. Plus, 10% of net proceeds from this partnership will go to the Rare Impact Fund, the nonprofit affiliate of Selena’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which is committed to expanding mental health services for young people.