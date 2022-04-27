Selena Gomez to take part in Mental Health Action Forum ahead of Mental Health Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Selena Gomez has previously spoken out about her mental health, and now she is taking it one step further to champion the wellbeing conversation even more.

The Only Murders in the Building actor and her beauty brand’s charity, Rare Impact Fund, has teamed up with MTV Entertainment to host the first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum with the White House.

The collaboration between MTV, the 29-year-old singer, and her beauty label, as well as America’s Biden-Harris Administration, is part of MTVE’s Mental Health is Health initiative.

As part of the Mental Health is Health campaign a forum will be held, which will see Selena and her company join 30 other mental health activists to discuss their battles with mental health, and to encourage a wider conversation around the topic.

Selena, as well as Rare Beauty organisations, will be accompanied by other brands, government agencies and leaders, to encourage those in need to seek support when struggling emotionally, and to end the stigma around mental health.

Selena, 29, is “thrilled” to be invited to be part of the forum.

She said: “As an advocate for mental health, I am thrilled to join forces with MTV Entertainment alongside my social impact initiative, the Rare Impact Fund, with the goal of de-stigmatising mental health through shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being.

“I have a long-standing passion for mental health advocacy and education, which is why I created Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. It’s a personal mission to continue this important work and empower young people to address their mental health.”

Selena’s Rare Beauty organisation launched the Rare Impact Fund in July 2020, which sees one per cent of all Rare Beauty sales donated to the initiative, which aims increase accessibility to mental health services in schools.

The Rare Impact Fund has an impressive target of $100 million to raise over the next 10 years.

The President of the Rare Impact Fund, Elyse Cohen, said: “The nation’s mental health crisis has been magnified by the current state of the world. Now more than ever, the conversation of mental health is critical to our collective well-being, especially among youth who desperately need access to mental health support, education, and services, which the Rare Impact Fund works to make accessible.”

Discussing the collaboration and upcoming event, Elyse added: “We are grateful to be a part of this event in coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration that encourages ongoing mental health action and provides a platform for impactful storytelling.”

Meanwhile, MTVE’s Mental Health is Health initiative was set up in April 2021, and also aims to encourage the conversation surrounding mental wellbeing.

Last year saw the launch of the Better Together Mental Health Storytelling Summit, which saw the launch of The Mental Health Media Guide that provides resources and advice for content creators to discuss mental health.

MTVE Entertainment are also proud to be bringing together big names across all industries.

President and CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, said: “We are proud to partner with Selena Gomez, a global superstar and leader in mental health advocacy, with whom we share a commitment to destigmatise and normalise the conversation around mental health, given its alarming rise among young people.

“In coordination with the Biden-Harris administration, we are excited that this event will give a national platform to a remarkable group of young people who are leading the charge to develop creative solutions to empower their peers to help themselves address mental health.”

The event will take place on 18 May in Washington D.C, which is one day prior to the Mental Health Action Day on 19 May this year.