Selena Gomez just launched Rare Beauty in the UK (and we want it all)

Ever wondered how Selena Gomez gets her go-to natural makeup look? Her makeup line, Rare Beauty, might just have something to do with it. Founded back in 2020, the star’s mission was to help everyone celebrate what makes them unique. Rare Beauty is not just makeup, but also a safe, welcoming space in the beauty world and beyond.

If you’ve been wanting to try out the products for yourself, you may have seen that the range was not available to shop in the UK. However, that has all changed thanks to Space NK. That’s right, the whole collection is now available to purchase online, and we will be adding everything to our basket.

Not only do the products sound amazing, but one percent of all sales from Rare Beauty will go to the Rare Impact Fund. This fund aims to increase access to mental health resources in educational settings. The goal is to raise over $100 million over the next 10 years to help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities. New makeup and supporting an important cause? Sign us up.

From liquid luminizers to glossy lip balms, glowy face mists and shimmery eyeshadow palettes, Selena Gomez’s collection has everything you need to highlight your natural beauty. The minimal branding and muted pink packaging emphasises the brand’s message, and is perfect for displaying on your dressing table. We’ve picked out our favourite products from the range for you to shop. Trust us, you won’t regret it…