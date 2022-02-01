Selena Gomez just launched Rare Beauty in the UK (and we want it all)

Our makeup collection just got a whole lot better...
Ever wondered how Selena Gomez gets her go-to natural makeup look? Her makeup line, Rare Beauty, might just have something to do with it. Founded back in 2020, the star’s mission was to help everyone celebrate what makes them unique. Rare Beauty is not just makeup, but also a safe, welcoming space in the beauty world and beyond.
If you’ve been wanting to try out the products for yourself, you may have seen that the range was not available to shop in the UK. However, that has all changed thanks to Space NK. That’s right, the whole collection is now available to purchase online, and we will be adding everything to our basket.
Rare Beauty Top Picks: Quick Links:
- Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer, £21 | Space NK
- Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette – True To Myself, £28 | Space NK
- Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm, £16 | Space NK
- Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Mist, £23 | Space NK
- Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, £18 | Space NK
- Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow, £19 | Space NK
- Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, £18 | Space NK
- Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, £19 | Space NK
Not only do the products sound amazing, but one percent of all sales from Rare Beauty will go to the Rare Impact Fund. This fund aims to increase access to mental health resources in educational settings. The goal is to raise over $100 million over the next 10 years to help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities. New makeup and supporting an important cause? Sign us up.
From liquid luminizers to glossy lip balms, glowy face mists and shimmery eyeshadow palettes, Selena Gomez’s collection has everything you need to highlight your natural beauty. The minimal branding and muted pink packaging emphasises the brand’s message, and is perfect for displaying on your dressing table. We’ve picked out our favourite products from the range for you to shop. Trust us, you won’t regret it…
Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer, £21 | Space NK
This liquid highlighter comes in eight shades to work with all skin tones. The lightweight formula is designed to be long-lasting and easy to layer, and is packed with light-reflecting pearl particles to give a luminous finish.
Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette – True To Myself, £28 | Space NK
This vegan eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create a range of day and night looks. It comes with six matte and metallic shades, which are buttery and easy to blend.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm, £16 | Space NK
If you are looking for a gloss that will hydrate and nourish the lips while providing a subtle wash of colour, then this product is for you. It has a non-sticky formula and works to visibly plump the lips.
Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Mist, £23 | Space NK
We love a refreshing face mist, and we love it even more when it adds a healthy glow. This mist can be used to prime skin or set your makeup, and also helps to minimise the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, £18 | Space NK
For a natural flush to the cheeks, try out this melting cream blush. The formula won't crease, cake or clog the pores, it simply melts into the skin to provide a smooth finish.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow, £19 | Space NK
Liquid eyeshadows are such a great alternative to powders. This one provides buildable, blendable colour and is available in a range of shades.
Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, £18 | Space NK
This 2-in-1 concealer covers and brightens, leaving skin with a radiant finish. It is long-lasting and sweat-resistant, with a creamy consistency that provides medium-to-full coverage.
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, £19 | Space NK
For fuller looking lashes, look no further than Rare Beauty's mascara. The ultra-black formula works to curl, volumize and lengthen lashes without clumping. It also includes castor oil to soften, nourish and condition.