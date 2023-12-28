A sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall has gone viral on TikTok

Princess Charlotte showed her caring side on a Christmas walk with the rest of the Royal Family, offering up a gift to her cousin Mia Tindall to make sure she felt included in the festivities.

The sweet moment was captured on camera as the family addressed royal fans outside St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. As the family moved through the crowds, they smiled at members of the public and accepted gifts.

The video began with Prince George showing his younger brother Prince Louis a teddy bear he had been gifted. Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall were seen with bouquets.

A fan then tries to give Princess Charlotte a second bunch of flowers, but rather than accept them she's seen whispering something into Mia's ear, who then goes up to the person and accepts them herself. The caption on the clip reads: 'Princess Charlotte let Mia get the flowers that were for her, but she let her get it.'

The moment didn't go unnoticed by fans who praised Charlotte's kind action. Taking to the comments section, one royal fan wrote: 'When Charlotte let Mia get the flowers she felt happy and included.'

,00KWhile another said: 'No but Charlotte and Mia are so cute, the way she said you can get it, Mia was so happy!! I love this.' And a third said: 'I hated how nobody gave flowers to little Mia, but the family saw that, and made sure she was included, just made me sooo happy! They are all immensely close.'

A clip, which was shared by TikTok user @wikagechlo, has been viewed more than three million times, with over 300K likes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christmas Day saw the royals put on a united front, attending the usual church service in Sandringham. Kate Middleton wore an incredible electric blue Alexander McQueen coat for the occasion, while Princess Charlotte wore a similar style in olive green.