Kate Middleton looks just like Prince Louis in this adorable festive throwback

Royals, they're just like us. It's nice to know that Kate Middleton loves a festive throwback just as much as the next person. The Princess of Wales recently shared a never-before-scene photograph from the archives, showing herself as a toddler at the dinner table when she was just shy of two years old, Christmas lights twinkling behind her.

Princess Catherine is shown looking angelic during the relaxed scene, wearing a jazzy multicoloured shirt with a navy blue cardigan layered over the top and a colourful string of beads. Clearly, the Princess always had a, um, flair for fashion.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

But as well as enjoying the wholesome festive content, fans have also noticed how much the Princess resembles her youngest son, five-year-old Prince Louis. 'Louis is definitely mini-mommy,' while another one commented: 'That's literally Prince Louis if he was a girl.' And a third deduced: 'George looks Spencer, Charlotte looks Windsor (specifically the late Queen) and Louis obviously looks Middleton.' And another wrote: 'Aww what a lovely surprise!! Her Royal Highness was such a cute baby. And I thought it was a picture of Prince Louis at first.. he is her mini me.'

As you might have predicted, the sweet snap has been a huge hit with fans, garnering over £300K likes already, with fans commenting on the family resemblance in their droves.

The sweet picture was posted to raise awareness for the Princess of Wales' upcoming broadcast on Christmas Eve of a carol concert held in collaboration with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Alongside the grainy snap read the caption: 'Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives. 📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983. Don’t miss the Together at Christmas Carol Service with @earlychildhood this Christmas Eve at 7:45 pm on @ITV.'

In the post on Catherine and Prince William’s shared official Instagram account, the Princess highlights the Shaping Us campaign, a current initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which advocates for the needs of children in their first five years of life.

Looks like the Wales family are ready to let the festivities commence this year...