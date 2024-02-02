Two members of the royal family are expected to step up in particular amid King Charles and Princess Kate’s health issues

Last month saw the royal family make two rare and unprecedented announcements regarding two of its most vital leaders.

The first, saw Kensington Palace announce that the Princess of Wales had undergone "successful" abdominal surgery. "It is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," added the statement. " Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Then, less than two hours later, the royal family released another statement about King Charles' health, confirming that the monarch would be having a "corrective" procedure on his prostate the following week, and that his condition was "benign".

The King and the Princess of Wales have both taken a temporary step back from royal duties while they recover from their respective procedures. So too has Prince William, while Kate remained in hospital and for the initial phase of her return home, in order to look after their three children and ensure that they maintain a level of normality.

But with three major players in the Mountbatten-Windsors essentially out of action, who will be filling their shoes?

According to royal experts, two popular members of the royal family will be stepping up, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Both senior working royals have been praised over the years for their commitment to work and immense popularity, with Sophie even dubbed King Charles' "secret weapon".

"It is so much more evident now that Sophie is a key member of the list of working royals," explained former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, via OK! Magazine last year. "I think people have really taken her into their hearts, especially after she showed her obvious grief at losing Prince Philip and the Queen."

She continued in her column for i News online: "There is no doubt that Sophie’s star is in the ascendancy. She may be the monarchy’s secret weapon whenever the going gets tough."

We will continue to update this story.