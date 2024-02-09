Kate is 'worried' about William following her surgery and Charles' cancer diagnosis

Last month, the Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, had been admitted to a private hospital in London for an abdominal surgery. After remaining as an inpatient for two weeks, the Princess was discharged and has since returned home where she will continue with her recovery until she resumes her royal engagements in April.

Prince William had paused all of his official engagements and was due to step back from royal duties while Kate recovered. However, following the news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, the Prince of Wales will be stepping in for his father in the coming weeks.

According to journalist and author Christopher Andersen, who wrote The King: The Life Of Charles III, Kate is 'worried about the psychic toll' that both her and Charles' health conditions will have on the Prince.

He told Fox News Digital: "Kate is worried about the psychic toll these twin medical battles are having on her husband. William is terribly concerned about Kate’s condition – we still don’t know what her abdominal surgery was for or why her recovery is taking months – and now he has to face the fact that his father has cancer."

He continued: "William has always made it clear that he wanted a full-fledged family life, and when Kate became incapacitated, he stepped in to play hands-on dad. He cut back on his schedule to drive the kids to school, the whole nine yards. Now he has resumed his royal duties much sooner than perhaps he would have liked. But there are times when duty trumps family life and, after all, William is the future king."

During his first public appearance since the monarch's diagnosis, William thanked the public for their support. At a London Air Ambulance fundraiser on Wednesday, the heir said: "It means a great deal to us all."

He added: "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all. It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."