Kate is 'worried' about William following her surgery and Charles' cancer diagnosis
"William is terribly concerned."
Last month, the Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, had been admitted to a private hospital in London for an abdominal surgery. After remaining as an inpatient for two weeks, the Princess was discharged and has since returned home where she will continue with her recovery until she resumes her royal engagements in April.
Prince William had paused all of his official engagements and was due to step back from royal duties while Kate recovered. However, following the news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, the Prince of Wales will be stepping in for his father in the coming weeks.
According to journalist and author Christopher Andersen, who wrote The King: The Life Of Charles III, Kate is 'worried about the psychic toll' that both her and Charles' health conditions will have on the Prince.
He told Fox News Digital: "Kate is worried about the psychic toll these twin medical battles are having on her husband. William is terribly concerned about Kate’s condition – we still don’t know what her abdominal surgery was for or why her recovery is taking months – and now he has to face the fact that his father has cancer."
He continued: "William has always made it clear that he wanted a full-fledged family life, and when Kate became incapacitated, he stepped in to play hands-on dad. He cut back on his schedule to drive the kids to school, the whole nine yards. Now he has resumed his royal duties much sooner than perhaps he would have liked. But there are times when duty trumps family life and, after all, William is the future king."
During his first public appearance since the monarch's diagnosis, William thanked the public for their support. At a London Air Ambulance fundraiser on Wednesday, the heir said: "It means a great deal to us all."
He added: "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all. It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The best ski wear for whether you’re into black runs or après ski
In the words of Rachel Green, "shoop, shoop, shoop."
By Sofia Piza
-
This is Hailey Bieber's favourite lip liner—and it's just become mine, too
It's the *exact* product she uses
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I've tried dozens of expensive sunscreens but always come back to these 10 affordable formulas
These formulas never let me down
By Tori Crowther
-
The Palace issues important update following Kate's recent surgery
The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery two weeks ago
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why it's 'not suitable' for Kate Middleton to leave hospital right now
"It's not an absolutely ideal place."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How Charles and Kate's health announcements show a big change in royal approach
"This level of openness... is unprecedented."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Kate and William used secret names to avoid attention on romantic holidays
Here's how they go undercover
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why Kate Middleton's uncle is furious with The Crown producers
"I don't understand why Carole hasn't taken legal action."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why royal fans think Kate Middleton has a 'birthday curse'
Oh dear!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William turned Kate's life 'upside down' with unexpected move
"She had expected a proposal."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton is 'heartbroken' over Prince George attending Eton
'She and William argued about it for years.'
By Lauren Hughes