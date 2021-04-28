A video of Prince William and Kate Middleton playing with lambs exists and it’s going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Kate Middleton’s handy face mask trick to the news that the Duke and Duchess are hiring an important new role for their team, the Cambridge couple make non-stop headlines, especially since their relocation to Kensington Palace.

This week, it’s their outings that have made news, first taking George, Louis and Charlotte for a special day out in the new Sandringham Park, and now playing with lambs in Darlington.

Yes, this is not a drill. Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to a sustainable farm in Durham yesterday and the result was a video of them playing with lambs to country music.

‘Sustainable farm tour 🐑🐂🚜,’ the Cambridge couple captioned the video. ‘Located in Darlington, these two amazing owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.

‘Using techniques such as grass monitoring, land rotation and feed sampling to help improve productivity and ensure they are able to give back to the environment.

‘Even the tractors got a test run!’

Well, this is lovely.