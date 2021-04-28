The sweet words Prince Harry said to Prince William about Kate as she walked down the aisle are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this week, expected to mark the date as a family at their Kensington Palace home.

And what a wedding it was, with sweet anecdotes from the day doing the rounds on Twitter and a new BBC documentary, Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember, set to air on Friday.

It was a sweet story involving Prince Harry that went viral this week, as Prince William’s Best Man whispered some sweet words to his brother as Kate Middleton walked down the aisle.

Prince William stuck to tradition and chose not to turn to watch his bride approach, as many modern grooms do, keeping his back to her as per the belief that the groom should be the last person to see the bride.

Prince Harry however did sneak a peek, with royal expert Marcia Moody confirming that the Duke of Sussex said to his brother, ‘Right, she is here now. Well, she looks beautiful, I can tell you that.’

Despite the traditional aisle walk, the Cambridges’ wedding was history-making from start to finish, with the now Duke and Duchess breaking protocol after protocol.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and of course their choosing to spend their wedding night at Buckingham Palace rather than jetting off for their honeymoon immediately. Even Kate Middleton’s hair broke protocol, with the now Duchess of Cambridge breaking a 350-year-old tradition when choosing to wear her hair down.

Well, that’s lovely.

Happy early tenth wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!