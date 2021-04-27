Here’s how to watch the special Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding anniversary documentary this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this week, with the date falling on Thursday 29 April.

While the Duke and Duchess are expected to mark the date privately as a family, the world has other plans, with fans and followers already getting excited about a documentary special coming to the BBC.

The hour-long BBC documentary, Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember, will look back at the wedding (watching by 2 billion people worldwide), interviewing guests and employees behind the scenes.

Expected to be making appearances in the documentary are the florist, the former Archbishop of Canterbury and David Cameron, among others.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary falls on Thursday, the documentary will air on Friday, available to watch on BBC One at 7.30pm.

It’s hardly surprising that fans are getting excited, with the wedding breaking protocol and changing tradition from start to finish.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and of course their choosing to spend their wedding night at Buckingham Palace rather than jetting off for their honeymoon immediately.

We cannot wait to watch this.

BBC One’s Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember will be available to watch on Friday 30 April at 7.30pm.