Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given cruel nickname by neighbours

Ouch!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their royal duties in 2020, in favour of life in America.

Despite claims Prince Harry may return to the UK in the future, and have to split his time 50/50 between London and USA, this has yet to be confirmed.

By the sound of things the couple, and their two children Archie and Lilibet, have settled in well in Montecito, California, so much so Meghan Markle has reportedly been given the title “Princess of Montecito” – whether that is a good thing or a bad thing, we’re not so sure, but they have previously been dubbed the “least popular royals”.

It has been reported the royal moniker is because the former Suits actor loves to go to the finest restaurants in Beverly Hills, and when she does she requests a table secluded from other diners.

A source told Closer magazine: “If she’s going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she’ll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded.

“Some of her favourite places were off the beaten track and not all that well-known, like gourmet sushi joints in the Downtown area or authentic Mexican places in the area she grew up in.