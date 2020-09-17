Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal reportedly angered a lot of royal family members

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, from politics to Hollywood.

This month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a duo made news as they signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now officially Hollywood producers.

According to The New York Times, Harry and Meghan have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix, and will be creating content, including children’s programmes, TV shows, docuseries, documentaries and feature films.

The couple reportedly announced in a statement: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.’

While exciting for the couple, the Netflix deal has apparently angered a few royal family members, with The Sun reporting that many senior royals are against Harry partnering with the same company that produces The Crown.

‘William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that’s airing it,’ an inside source reportedly told The Sun.

Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing what these two achieve!