Ever fancied a snoop around Sandringham? Well royal fans, we’ve got great news for you. The Queen has opened Sandringham Estate, her private residence in Norfolk, to members of the public this Christmas.

As part of a month-long ticketed event, the public are invited to tour Sandringham’s breathtaking gardens, lit up spectacularly for the estate’s newly-launched Luminate event.

With tickets available from today until 17 January, Luminate’s website describes the event as a ‘spectacular, illuminated trail’ which is ‘nestled deep within Her Majesty’s private Estate’.

And if the event’s Instagram page is anything to go by, the mile-long festive tour is every bit as dreamy as it promises to be.

The 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate is not part of the Crown Estate property portfolio, and is privately occupied by The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh – who himself manages the property.

But we’re afraid we have some bad news for fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of the monarch on their visit. Because this year, The Queen is breaking with tradition and opting for a quieter Christmas at Windsor Castle instead. (Complete with a tree decorated with tiny crowns, no less.)

While the Royal family usually have a large gathering at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas, this year their plans are set to look a little different.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t yet confirmed where they’re to spend the big day, but it’s unlikely they’ll be joining The Queen’s small bubble.

Nevertheless, there’s every chance that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will get to enjoy Sandringham’s illuminated garden trail if they spend Christmas at Anmer Hall.

Situated on the Sandringham Estate, the country residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a present from The Queen following their wedding. The stunning rural residence serves as the backdrop to the Cambridge’s 2020 Christmas card – suggesting it’s where the family will be spending the festive season.

But wherever they choose to spend it, we wish them a very merry Christmas!