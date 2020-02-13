According to experts Prince George ‘will never be King’

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front go the camera, it’s their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, this week may have revolved around Kate and William’s travels, meeting alpacas in Northern Ireland and soon to be taking part in Australia’s upcoming bushfire recovery tour.

Today however the headlines were dominated by Prince George as a former royal correspondent’s 2013 comments resurfaced, in which he predicted that Prince George ‘would never be King’.

The 6-year-old royal is currently third in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William.

It has therefore always been considered fact that the miniature royal would one day be monarch. That is until now.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Christopher Lee claimed in an article for the New Statesman in 2013 that Prince George will never become King for the simple reason that there will be no monarchy.

According to Lee, the popularity of the monarchy is down to the Queen, and without her and left to the less popular members of her family, the monarchy will go out of fashion.

‘George could be well into his sixties before crowning – certainly 60 years from now,’ the former royal expert predicted. ‘Here is the earth in the debate over royalty’s future.’

He continued: ‘During the next 60 years that national identity and what matters to it will undergo the most radical change of all. The monarchy will simply go out on the ebb of that identity change. When it does, the tide will not turn in its favour’

He concluded: ‘The monarchy will have served its purpose and there will be no crown, even a hollow one, for George to be impatient to wear.’

We don’t know what to think.