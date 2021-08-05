Pippa Middleton’s rare statement about parenting is extremely relatable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making non-stop headlines.

This week it was the Middleton family who got the world talking, particularly Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton.

Pippa announced the exciting news earlier this year that she and her husband James Matthews had welcomed a daughter, Grace Elizabeth Jane. The couple already share a son, Arthur, who was born in 2018 at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital.

While the couple typically remain tight-lipped – especially when it comes to their children, Pippa Middleton made a rare statement about parenting just this week.

In a recent interview in association with sportswear brand Hoka One, Pippa opened up about her passion for exercise and how motherhood has changed her approach to fitness.

‘More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat,’ she explained. ‘Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!’

She continued: ‘Through both pregnancies, I have tried to keep fit and strong, for the physical benefits but also for the mental and emotional reboot it gives me.

‘Being active with my 2.5-year-old son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy.’

Well, that’s lovely.