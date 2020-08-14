Michelle Obama has sent a heartfelt message to Kamala Harris after her Vice Presidential nomination

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'Go get "em girl.'

Kamala Harris made history this week as Joe Biden chose her to be his running mate for the 2020 US Presidential Election, where he will take on Donald Trump. This makes Kamala the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

‘I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,’ Joe Biden announced after making his selection, something that proved popular online.

‘Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals,’ Kamala posted to Twitter after news broke. ‘I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.’

The internet certainly seemed to approve with everyone from A-listers to academics coming out in force to celebrate Kamala Harris’ recognition.

Among these was former First Lady Michelle Obama, who took to social media to send her friend a heartfelt message.

‘You get used to it, even as a little girl—opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you,’ she wrote in her post. ‘You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more. Because no matter how much you prepare, no matter what grades you get or even how high you rise at work, it always feels like someone is waiting to tell you that you’re not qualified. That you’re not smart enough. That you’re too loud or too bossy. That there’s just something about you…you’re just not quite the right fit.

‘Change can be slow and frustrating, but signs of progress are all around us. This week Senator @KamalaHarris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. I’ve been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won’t be the last.

‘I am here for it all. Let us embrace and celebrate this moment. Go get ‘em girl.’

There is nothing these two women couldn’t achieve together.