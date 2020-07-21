Happy days: Michelle Obama is releasing a podcast

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Michelle Obama Podcast will cover wellness and relationships - and basically it could redeem 2020

Michelle Obama is releasing a podcast, and suddenly the world has become a little bit brighter.

The former FLOTUS has been anything but idle ever since leaving The White House, having released widely successful memoir Becoming in 2018 and selling almost 11.5 million books globally. And now she is investigating new audio territory.

On securing a deal with Spotify last year, Higher Ground Productions – Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company – is putting out a podcast. The production company was formed to drive change in the media by producing powerful and enlightened content that seeks to inform and encourage diverse voices within the industry. The main aspiration behind the Michelle Obama Podcast is to inspire empathy and understanding.

‘My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives’, Michelle Obama enthused. In the teaser video Spotify posted on YouTube, Michelle explains how the first season of the podcast will tackle the real issues across various relationships.

‘We’ll be talking about the challenges and joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us’, she elaborated.

The Michelle Obama Podcast will be free for all and available to download from Wednesday 29 July.

We can expect to see deep conversations with Michelle’s close family and friends as well as guests such as Marian and Craig Robinson, late-night host Conan O’Brien, top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, journalist Michele Norris and Dr. Sharon Malone M.D.

In a tweet, Michelle acknowledges the struggles 2020 has brought with it and hopes that her podcast can be a stepping stone towards dealing with the tough conversations and opening new doors. We couldn’t love this lady more.